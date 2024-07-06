OKC Thunder: Alex Caruso Tabbed Top Free Agent in 2025
Oklahoma City made a big trade this offseason, and benefitting from that deal beyond this season could be a challenge.
In June, the Thunder sent Josh Giddey to Chicago for Alex Caruso. Along with the free agent signing of Isaiah Hartenstein and their three picks on draft night, the Thunder have had one of the best offseasons in the league.
Caruso projects to be one of the most impactful role players on the Thunder next season. Last season with the Bulls, Caruso averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc on nearly five attempts per game. He also earned his second straight All-Defensive selection after being named to the first team in 2022-23.
As one of the NBA’s best perimeter defenders and a reliable 3-point shooter, Caruso is built to fit on essentially any team. While that is a blessing for the Thunder and their championship pursuit next season, it could become a curse next offseason.
The Thunder’s newest guard has only one season remaining on his contract, initially a four-year, $37 million deal he signed with the Bulls in 2021. Considering his potential to be an impact player at any stop, Bleacher Report listed him as the 20th-best free agent in the 2025 class.
The Thunder are reportedly interested in signing Caruso to a long-term extension when he becomes eligible. With Hartenstein signing a 3-year, $87 million deal and the long-term extensions of Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe beginning next season, retaining Caruso could have some obstacles.
If the Thunder can’t extend Caruso before he enters unrestricted free agency, it might be too late for them to bring him back. Oklahoma City would be in danger of a team doing what it just did to the New York Knicks. Although Hartenstein had interest in returning to New York, Oklahoma City gave him a high-dollar offer he couldn’t refuse.
If another team has cap space, it’s possible they could give Caruso more than the Thunder is willing to offer. Still, having one of the best free agents next season is a good problem for the Thunder to have.
