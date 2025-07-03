OKC Thunder All-Star Undergoes Wrist Surgery
The Oklahoma City Thunder have announced that All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams underwent a successful procedure to address a torn ligament in his right wrist. He will be re-evaluated in approximately 12 weeks.
This was an expected move this summer, after top executive Sam Presti announced at his annual end-of-season press conference on Monday that the All-Defensive wing would be getting surgery.
"J-Dub is going to have surgery on that wrist. I want to just acknowledge for a second how impressed I am with him. The injury took place before the Playoffs began, so against Phoenix we had a back-to-back -- I cannot remember, it may have been Lakers-Phoenix. It occurred during that game. We knew he was going to need surgery at the end of the season, and he played the two months with this injury. It's just a ligament tear. It's not an injury that he'll have any problem recovering from. It's pretty common. But the part that I am most impressed with is in our modern era, when someone has a poor performance or they're not playing to their capability in a game and there's a lot of attention on it, you often see a little birdie make sure that everybody knows that the player is not 100 percent. Never happened with this guy. Not one time," Presti explained.
The Thunder's All-Star played the entire postseason with this injury en route to the team's first championship while playing a major role. His impressive playoff run was highlighted by a 40 point game in the NBA Finals.
"He powered through. He showed incredible mental endurance and security in himself, and I've said this many times: The best players are secure players. I really thought it was pretty impressive that he just kept moving along with no excuses and obviously played his best basketball down the stretch of the season. But he'll be undergoing surgery, and he should be available for the start of the regular season," Presti continued.
The Oklahoma City Thunder expect Williams to be back for the start of the regular season, which seems to be on pace given a re-evaluation date in September.