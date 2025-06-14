OKC Thunder Alter Starting Lineup vs. Indiana Pacers Game 4 NBA Finals
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals. Oklahoma City entered the series as the heavy favorites, making this 2-1 hole the Thunder find themselves in shocking.
With their season on the line, the Oklahoma City Thunder are once again shifting their starting lineup, going back to its double big duo with Isaiah Hartenstein rejoining the first five. This is on the heels of a three-game stint with Cason Wallace in Hartenstein's spot, which marked the first three games of the postseason that didn't feature a pair of seven-footers in the Bricktown Ballers' first five.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have not deployed Hartenstein and Holmgren against the Pacers' starting five, leaving that duo on the shelf for the majority of this series, only playing them sparingly and mainly against Thomas Bryant-led front courts from Indiana.
This game will define the Thunder's 68-win season as the Bricktown Ballers look to avoid a disastrous 3-1 hole that would dim any hopes of capturing the team's first NBA title.
Mark Daigneault is not only going back to the team's typical starting unit but at least trying to exhaust every resource possible to bring this series back
NBA Starting Lineups
Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G
Lu Dort, G
Jalen Williams, F
Chet Holmgren, F
Isaiah Hartenstein, C
Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup
Tyrese Haliburton, G
Andrew Nembhard, G
Aaron Nesmith, F
Pascal Siakam, F
Myles Turner, C
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers head back to the Paycom Center for Game 5 of this series which the Thunder hope will be a swing game instead of a stave off elimination contest.