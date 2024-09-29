Thunder Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster
The Oklahoma City Thunder are about set to start the 2024-25 NBA season which is one of the most anticipated campaigns in Bricktown. The Thunder are the odds-on favorite to win the Western Conference and many projecting them to win the NBA Finals.
After rattling off 57 wins a year ago, the OKC Thunder bolstered their roster this summer with major additions in Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein to go along with a three player free agent class of Dillon Jones, Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic.
Topic will be out for the season with an ACL injury, though he does take up one of 14 standard pacts with one left vacant as Sam Presti has previously done with Thunder contenders.
All three of Oklahoma City's two-way pacts are accounted for with Alex Ducas, Adam Flagler and Mitchell earning those slots.
The Thunder also have a trio of training camp invitees on the roster: Cormac Ryan, Malevy Leons and Alex Reese.
Oklahoma City has updated the listed size for a plethora of players, including a leap from second-year guard Cason Wallace, who shot up from his 193-pound frame a year ago to being listed at 208 pounds this go around.
Rising star Chet Holmgren has also bulked up with him shooting up to 213 pounds from 208 pounds. His fellow 2022 NBA Draftee Ousmane Dieng also added on muscle getting up to 222 pounds from 217 pounds.
