OKC Thunder Announces Preseason Slate, Includes Matchup With Victor Wembanyama
In a blink, it is almost back to business in the NBA - the basketball world never sleeps as Summer League, the Olympics and the WNBA are carrying hoop heads through the dog days of the offseason, though the NBA is not far away.
On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced their 2024-25 preseason schedule. The Thunder begin their slate on Oct. 7 in San Antonio against the Spurs and phenom Victor Wembanyama - this is the second straight exhibition slate that includes a Chet Holmgren vs. Wembanyama clash.
The Thunder will return home on Oct. 9 against the Houston Rockets in the Paycom Center as the Rockets are hoping to find a way to jam themselves into the playoff picture in the Western Conference, watching that youth continue to try to blend with win-now veterans will be interesting.
Oklahoma City then heads up the road to Tulsa for their annual preseason game in the BOK Center on Oct. 10 against the New Zealand Breakers who Ousmane Dieng played for prior to being drafted in the 2022 lottery.
Following that contest, the Thunder will head to Denver to take on the Nuggets on Oct. 15 as Nikola Jokic will be in town and the MVP runner up meets the award winner for the first time since that decision was made.
The preseason wraps up with a clash against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 17 in the Paycom Center with an extra homecoming for Trae Young as well as Thunder fans getting their first look at the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Zaccharie Risacher.
As the preseason draws near, Oklahoma City will soon see their regular season slate revealed at some point in August.
