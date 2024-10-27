OKC Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks: Game Preview, Betting Info, Keys to the Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder enter night two of a back-to-back fresh off a beat down of the Chicago Bulls in a game that the Thunder controlled nearly wire-to-wire. The Hawks come in rising a two game winning streak and in a battle of unbeaten teams, something has to give.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 9.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Hawks, and the total over/under is 231.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to shoot better from beyond the arc, off two dreadful performances from distance, it can - and will - turnaround for the Bricktown ballers.
Defensively, the same approach has to be taken as in the first two games. Becoming pests, playing on a string and out right frustrating teams. This is easier said than done on thet second night of a back to back, but the Thunder have enough perimeter weapons to keep their defense fresh.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got off to a slow start against the Bulls, with the lack of rotational pieces and with a rest disadvantage, it is important for him to get the scoring started early and often to help the Thunder navigate this jam packed schedule.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-0)
INJURIES:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will not release an injury report until Sunday afternoon, due to this being the second night of a back to back.
Atlanta Hawks:
- Dominick Barlow, OUT (Not with the Team)
- Bogdan Bogdanovic, OUT (Hamstring)
- Kobe Bufkin, OUT (Shoulder)
- Seth Lundy OUT (Ankle)
- Cody Zeller OUT (Not With the Team)
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 6:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will be tested against the Atlanta Hawks, who are playing good basketball. The Thunder are on the second night of a back to back and project to lack key pieces of their rotation. A year ago, the Thunder got off to a hot 2-0 start before stumbling in a forgettable home opener on the second night of a back to back.
Up next, the OKC Thunder play host to the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama in a Nationally Televised showdown in the Paycom Center on Wednesday Night.
