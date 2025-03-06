OKC Thunder Come Out on Top in Game of Runs, Take Down Memphis
The Oklahoma City Thunder responded to a fourth-quarter surge from the Memphis Grizzlies with an impressive run of their own, resulting in a 120-103 victory. At one point, it seemed like the Grizzlies were back in the game. A joint performance on both sides of the ball diminished any hope Oklahoma City's opponent had.
Like usual, the biggest load of OKC's scoring fell on star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He finished the game with 41 points on 14-for-25 shooting, following up his 51-point game in the game prior against the Houston Rockets. He also added eight assists to his performance.
Memphis's start scoring the ball was the complete opposite. The Grizzlies were dishing the ball out and evenly distributing who scored in the first half and no single player dominated the statsheet.
After leading for nearly all of the first quarter, Memphis jumped out to a quick three-point lead in the second. Guards Desmond Bane and Vince Williams Jr., who earned his first start of the season with Memphis, aided in that run.
After both teams went back-and-forth for a short stretch in that second quarter, both teams' scoring output dropped off. At the same time, the defensive intensity of both teams clearly ramped up. Both teams were forcing the other into attempting challenging, contested shots.
All game, the Thunder did what they normally do on defense by forcing turnovers. Oklahoma City forced 15 turnovers by the game's end and committed 11. That's become a part of their identity as a team and was prevalent against the Grizzlies.
The Thunder had the opportunity to garner momentum with 4:23 left in the first half after Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins picked up a technical foul. Gilgeous-Alexander knocked down the technical free throw, but it appeared as if Memphis's defense would hold strong and keep the score close. However, triples from Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Joe late down the stretch led to OKC leading 61-55 at the end.
Williams was a pleasant surprise for the Thunder all game, finishing with 13 points. He did most of his work from the three-point line, going a perfect 4-for-4 from the perimeter and adding four rebounds to his final box score.
To start the second half, the gritty energy that was littered throughout the first set of quarters was apparent. However, a 9-0 run sparked by Gilgeous-Alexander, big man Isaiah Hartenstein and Jalen Williams pushed a once six-point lead to a 15-point one.
While Gilgeous-Alexander led the way in the scoring department for OKC, there were multiple unsung heroes in the eventual victory. Hartenstein was one of those in the middle, finishing the day with 10 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and a block.
Even without Hartenstein on the court, Williams filled his role perfectly. On the back stretch of the third quarter, Williams played a big defensive role in keeping the Thunder's lead. Gilgeous-Alexander and company led 91-78 by the end of the quarter.
That lead didn't last for long, with Memphis's Scottie Pippen Jr. mounting an early fourth-quarter comeback. Whether it was forcing turnover or his five straight points, Pippen Jr. was vital in getting back to the game. All of this happened without Gilgeous-Alexander in the game, with OKC's star resting on the bench.
That would not end up mattering, as the Thunder went on a massive run in the middle of the quarter to sure up their lead. The Grizzlies, led again by Pippen Jr., tried to go on another late run but it was too late.
OKC's next matchup comes against the Portland Trail Blazers at home at 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, March 7.
