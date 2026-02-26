OKC Thunder Down Four Starters, Announce First Five vs. Pistons

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Detroit Pistons on the second night of a back to back. This would be the biggest upset of the NBA season if the OKC Thunder –– down Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, Rising Star Ajay Mitchell, All-Star big man Chet Holmgren, Starting center Isaiah Hartenstein and Defensive Ace Alex Caruso –– were able to knock off a Pistons team that is the best in the Eastern Conference and only down Isaiah Stewart due to league suspension.

Though, the Pistons are not taking this Thunder club lightly. Oklahoma CIty is riding a three game winning streak, all against the Eastern Conference, despite being short handed.

“Those guys, no matter who’s on the floor for them, they’re champions. That means a lot. You don’t get to that level, compete at that level, go through as difficult scenarios as it is to win a championship and not understand how to step up when your time is called. They’re deep. They’re experienced.

Even though they’re so young, they’ve been through a ton. So, you’ve got to be ready to go. You can’t look at injuries and say, ‘Oh, it’s not going to be this’. You’re playing against champions and you always have to have that mindset," Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of Oklahoma City pregame.

The Thunder have been looking for the positives amid this injury riddled season. Two of them have been Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe, who are playing the best basketball of their career to this point in expanded roles.

“Yeah, they’ve been huge in this stretch. Obviously we’ve had to be a little bit nimble about creating advantages in different ways with the guys that we’ve had out, and they’ve been a huge part of that. Not only with the stuff that’s obvious, but when they catch it and they facilitate. But they’re making a lot of decisions in transition. Coming up the floor in some of those random possessions as to whether to try to catch, or whether to try to set a screen, or just space. And their IQ really unlocks our ability to have diversity coming up the floor, and randomness coming up the floor, and you can kind of trust that their decisions are going to be sound. So, they’ve been incredible in this stretch for us. They’re a huge reason why we’ve been able to play as well as we have despite having some wind in our face," Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault detailed pregame.

Here is how the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to line up tonight down key figures and four of their staple starters.

Feb 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault gestures to an official before a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Cason Wallace, G

Isaiah Joe, G

Aaron Wiggins, F

Lu Dort, F

Jaylin Williams, C

Detroit Pistons Starting Lineup

Cade Cunningham, G

Duncan Robinson, G

Ausar Thompson, F

Tobias Harris, F

Jalen Duren, C

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder return home. After an off day on Thursday, the OKC Thunder will play host to the Denver Nuggets inside the Paycom Center on Friday with the status of the Thunder's stars up in the air.