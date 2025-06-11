OKC Thunder Bench Continues to Answer the Call
Over the course of Oklahoma City's playoff run, the magnificence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been on display. The MVP is putting together one of the most impressive, complete postseason showings in recent memories. The secondary stars have showed up too, giving each core player a signature moment.
But another thing that has clearly stood out is the Thunder's depth. This bench has found a way to make a huge impact. After last season's early exit against Dallas, many worried about the Thunder's inexperienced bench heading into another postseason as a favorite. It hasn't been all smooth sailing, but everyone in the rotation has had a chance to step up.
The most obvious playoff riser on the bench has, obviously, been Alex Caruso. The veteran with championship experience has anchored and inspired the bench, averaging 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.7 steals. He's also shooting 41.6% from behind the 3-point line.
In Sunday night's big win, Oklahoma City's bench exploded for 48 points, getting production from everywhere. Aaron Wiggins deserves a lot of praise for his 18 points off the bench, but this entire Thunder team answered the call.
And even the players that didn't record a point made an impact, like Kenrich Williams. In just seven minutes, Williams added four rebounds and two assists and was a +15. That has been a common theme with Williams, too, as he was a +12 in seven minutes during the Thunder's closeout game against the Wolves.
That's what's special about this Thunder team. Wednesday night it could be Isaiah Joe or Jaylin Williams, and we've even seen some Ajay Mitchell minutes sprinkled throughout the series. With a team as deep as Indiana's, Oklahoma City has been able to counter its rotation better than any other team in the playoffs.
It's not just one or two reliable players off the bench, Oklahoma City has a handful of different guys that can play. If one reserve isn't finding success that night, there are plenty of serviceable players waiting in the wings. Depth was a big story on Sunday night, and if the Thunder's bench continues to rise to the occasion, they could be raising a banner soon.
