OKC Thunder Benefitting From Lu Dort’s Hot Stretch
Oklahoma City has now won five straight games and nine of its last 10 contests. It’s the perfect time for the Thunder to catch fire, as the team is advancing to the NBA Cup finals and getting national television exposure with each passing game.
It’s clear that last season was no fluke — Oklahoma City is a contender. The team now has a 2.5 game lead in the West over the second place Memphis Grizzlies, and a 4.0 game lead over Dallas — who many consider to be the Thunder’s top competition.
Over the last three games, Oklahoma City has played inspired basketball. Everyone has had a hand in the team’s success, but Lu Dort has been the heart and soul. It hasn’t just been on defense, either. It’s been all over the floor.
Dort has scored 14, 11 and 19 in each of the last three contests, respectively. He has drilled three or more 3-pointers in every single one of those games, going 12-of-23 over that stretch. His defense has been stellar, and his hustle plays have been even better.
“Yeah, I was just talking to Sam (Presti),” head coach Mark Daigneault said after the game. “Sam said he thought the play of the game was when he dove on the floor there; it was like a tone setter. The game was kind of like a little muddled before that.
“It's never a surprise. He always brings his fastball. He brings his fastball every night, but the bigger the game doesn't change that as all. I thought his physicality tonight, his effort tonight, obviously made some big shots, as well, he's been in these situations, and he always sticks his nose in the competition, and tonight was no different.”
Oklahoma City is at its best when Lu Dort is playing consistent two-way basketball. These last three games have been a clear depiction of that. The Thunder will need his best effort on Tuesday night to take home the cup.
