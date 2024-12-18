OKC Thunder Big Man Explains Dust-Up With Bucks' Andre Jackson
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks went toe to toe in the NBA Cup Championship on Tuesday. It was the Thunder's second game played in vegas and second straight dust up.
After Cason Wallace tangoed with Alperen Sengun at the end of Oklahoma City's win over Houston, Isaiah Hartenstein jawed with Andre Jackson Jr during the Thunder's NBA Cup championship loss. The newly acquired Thunder big man explained the altercation in his post game press conference.
"I think [Andre Jackson] came off [the screen], kinda swung on [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's] groin area. If it would’ve happened to any other teammate, I would’ve done the same thing. If the refs don’t call it, I have to take it into my own hands," Hartenstein said post game following the Thunder's loss to the Bucks.
This is in line with what the Oklahoma City Thunder have been stressing the entire time in Vegas, they will not be punked.
“I love it. I already got his fine. That’s been [Cason Wallace] all year. He’s probably not been talked about enough," Hartenstein said following the Houston Game before adding “we’re not gonna back down from nobody.”
“We just played hard. Whatever happens out there happens. We’re not gonna get punked or shot down by anybody," Wallace said on Saturday.
It is clear this OKC Thunder team is aiming to be a team not tossed around by the NBA, and two straight games of a dust uo goes a long way in deciding that.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.