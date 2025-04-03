OKC Thunder Big Man Inching Closer to Unsavory NBA Record
Oklahoma City has had a record-breaking season, but one player could soon hold a record no one wants.
The Thunder have dominated the league throughout the 2024-25 season. Sitting at 64-12, the Thunder only have another six games to get through before they look to make a run at their first NBA title.
After finishing as the No. 1 seed last season, the Thunder were bounced in the second round of the playoffs, which prompted some changes in the offseason. None of those changes were more impactful than the free agent signing of Isaiah Hartenstein.
Over the summer, Oklahoma City inked the big man to a three-year, $87 million deal to help the team with some of its key weaknesses, specifically rebounding. His addition has been nothing but a success for the Thunder. When either he or Chet Holmgren plays, the Thunder have been nearly unbeatable this season.
This season, Hartenstein has averaged 11.2 points and 10.8 rebounds in 27.9 minutes per game. He has also started 50 of his 54 contests this season and is shooting 57.2% from the field.
While it seems that just about everything has gone according to plan for Oklahoma City and its newest big man, his only issue has been a historic struggle to shoot from beyond the arc. Hartenstein is yet to hit a 3-pointer this season. In the Thunder’s win against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, he missed his 19th shot of the season from beyond the arc.
At 0-of-19, Hartenstein is tied for the third-most 3-point attempts without a make in a season in league history. Magic Johnson’s 0-of-21 mark in 1982-83 and Tom Garrick’s 0-of-22 mark in 1990-91 are the only seasons with more.
At 0.35 3-point attempts per game, Hartenstein is currently averaging the most outside shots per game without a single make among players to play at least 50 games in NBA history. While it isn’t a concern that Hartenstein has struggled to hit from outside this season, it has led him on a path to make some history, albeit not history he wants to have.
With six games left, Hartenstein has an opportunity to put up some more shots from beyond the arc. Depending on the results, Hartenstein could soon hold a new NBA record or avoid that fate altogether.