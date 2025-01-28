OKC Thunder's biggest trade deadline addition is already on the roster
Trade rumors have been in nonstop motion over the most recent weeks involving the Oklahoma City Thunder. From Cam Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets, to Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans, it seems as if a new star is linked to OKC every week. Despite all that, with the trade deadline on the horizon, the best addition to the roster the Thunder could be gifted is in the form of forward Chet Holmgren.
Holmgren, who hasn't played since Nov. 10, only took part in 10 games before suffering a pelvic fracture injury. He's in the midst of that recovery and, with some good news potentially on the way, could make his return to the rotation very soon. If that is the case, it doesn't really seem like there's a need to add a player via trade as the deadline approaches.
When he was available early in the season, Holmgren averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks on 37.8% three-point shooting and 50.5% from the field. His general impact on the game on both sides of the ball has made Holmgren an extremely valuable player to this roster.
Though Holmgren's been missed in his time recovering, OKC has learned how to play without him. During the stretch where both he and center Isaiah Hartenstein were out with injuries, they learned how to win using a small-ball lineup. Now, with Hartenstein in full gear, they've gotten used to some size in the middle.
Injuries have plagued the Thunder all season, yet they still hold a 37-8 record, the best in the NBA. Its star pairing of Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has missed games here and there but Alex Caruso, Ajay Mitchell, Jaylin Williams and others have all missed significant periods.
If it took Oklahoma City a few games to get used to Hartenstein playing in the starting lineup, the same is bound to happen with Holmgren. There certainly will be an adjustment period when it comes to his return but, if OKC managed it with Hartenstein, they can definitely do it with someone the team is used to playing with.
The eventual return of Holmgren will be a massive boost to a title-contending team, especially with the season that Gilgeous-Alexander is having. A contender for the MVP award and one of the best players in the NBA, Gilgeous-Alexander is having a picture-perfect season catering to the success of Oklahoma City. Holmgren, a floor-spacing forward with elite shot-blocking and rim-running abilities, will do nothing but help OKC's odds of making a deep run in this season's playoffs.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.