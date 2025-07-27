OKC Thunder Blowouts Could Solve Playing Time Problems
The Oklahoma City Thunder are running back their title core, and have only a few problems to figure out.
Entering next season, the Thunder are seen as the clear favorites to not only win the West but also repeat as NBA champions. After one of the most dominant seasons in league history capped with a gritty playoff run, the Thunder can continue to grow into a potential dynasty.
Over the next few years, the Thunder will have to make some difficult decisions. As max contract extensions kick in, the Thunder will need to decide which role players to keep around and who to try and replace through the draft.
Of course, that problem won’t exist next season as the Thunder are set to return 14 of the 15 players from the playoff roster, also adding No. 15 pick Thomas Sorber to the mix. So, the Thunder enter next season with a much different problem than they’ll have in the coming years.
Mark Daigneault might have too many players to use in 2025-26. While the team was injured throughout the regular season, allowing plenty of opportunities for most guys, the Thunder could run into some playing time issues if they can remain healthy next season.
Some players will have their playing time dictated entirely by matchups and others will be almost guaranteed the same role each night. In any case, there is a simple solution for all of the Thunder’s problems: winning big.
Last season, the Thunder finished with the most double-digit wins in a season in league history. With the team expected to get better as players continue to develop next season, there’s no reason to believe they can’t achieve similar results.
Considering how dominant the Thunder were last season, there were numerous fourth quarters that were entirely garbage time. Another season of those results would allow not only for the players toward the end of the bench to get into the game for solid minutes but also allow the main players to play fewer minutes without it feeling like a slight.
Obviously, Daigneault is unafraid to make the moves he feels are necessary, and the Thunder have such a team-first attitude that getting limited playing time isn’t always a bad thing. Still, these are NBA players who live to play the game, and simply getting some blowout wins with consistency can keep everyone happy.
Winning solves everything, but winning big solves even more.