Branden Carlson Adding Crucial Production With OKC Thunder Injuries
The expectations were low for Branden Carlson as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder entering this season. Loaded up at the center position with Isaiah Hartentein, Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams, it was not an area of need at all. However, when two of those three went down, Carlson was called on to step up.
He's done just that in his three games, averaging 7.3 points per game in that run. He's been efficient from the perimeter, which is arguably his best skill set as a big man while rebounding at a high level as well.
Carlson's impact was made clear in OKC's 127-101 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, scoring eight points on 3-for-6 shooting. Two of those makes came from the outside and one was a floater closer to the rim. He also grabbed five rebounds and recorded two assists, a steal and a block.
Against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a game that resulted in a blowout victory for OKC, Carlson finished with 11 points, four rebounds and a block on 4-for-8 shooting. He nailed three triples in this game and looked very comfortable in 17 minutes of game time. This was his most minutes of the season until the matchup against Brooklyn.
Whether or not Carlson can make an impact down the road for Oklahoma City seems unimportant at this time and potentially challenging. He's making an immediate impact as of now and has filled in surprisingly well in the absence of Hartenstein and Holmgren. Hartenstein went down with a calf injury six days ago and in quick and unexpected fashion, Carlson stepped in.
Carlson's efficient 3-point shooting is a great fill-in for Holmgren's offensive skills and his defense and rebounding don't do bad filling in for Hartenstein. His mobility on offense caters to what NBA teams look for now in a center, especially with his ability to run and space the floor.
When Hartenstein returns in the near future and Holmgren eventually, finding minutes for Carlson could prove difficult. That being said, the impact he's made in the wake of Hartenstein's injury has made Carlson a more appealing option to keep around. Regardless of it he sticks around in Oklahoma City, he's bound to find a home on some team.
At the very least, the Thunder now know they have a reliable option on its bench or in the G League if one of its big men faces injury time. Carlson has proved that he deserves time on an NBA roster in some capacity and that he can become a valuable member of an organization if given the chance.
