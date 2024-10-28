OKC Thunder's Cason Wallace Details Elite On-Ball Defense
The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the best teams in the entire NBA. Through their first three games, they are one of four remaining perfect teams while having a +58 point differential. There are a handful of driving factors as to why they've been so elite as to begin the new year.
One aspect that makes the Thunder so hard to score on is their carousel of on-ball defenders that can shut down an offense before it gets started. Lu Dort, Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso are the best trio of guard defenders in the NBA, and the second-year guard solidified such last night.
There was a stretch in which Wallace had Trae Young locked up as the Thunder routed the Atlanta Hawks to open up the season in the Paycom Center. The stretch helped shut down the Hawks' offense in entirety, allowing Oklahoma City a big run to take the game and build a big lead.
Defense is something the entire team takes pride in, and Wallace detailed exactly why he does such as one of the best perimeter defenders the league has to offer.
"It's a lot of fun being a competitor at one of the highest levels, taking pride in not wanting to get scored on, especially in an iso situation. It's just being fundamentally sound and sticking with them," Wallace explained.
Not only is Wallace a lock-down defender, but a more-than-capable shooter, as he converted on 41 percent of his 3-pointers a season ago. Against the Hawks, he hit his first shot from downtown on the season.
“It’s up now, got that bad taste out of my mouth,” Wallace said after the win.
Expect Wallace to be a major contributor to one of the league's best teams as he's going to shine in his second season in the NBA.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.