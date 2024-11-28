OKC Thunder Sophomore Should Work Offensive Game inside-Out
The sophomore slump has hit for Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace. While the Kentucky product is still an elite defender and making a positive impact on the Thunder as a whole, the offense has been below-average at best from the 21-year-old,
To this point in the season, Wallace is averaging 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals and a half block a game while shooting just 40 percent from the floor, a lowly 26 percent from beyond the arc and 100 percent at the charity stripe.
Against the Golden State Warriors, the second-year guard changed his approach. He chipped in six points in short order with all three attempts coming inside the arc including a down-hill finish in transition. Wallace went 1-for-2 from 3-point land to end the night with nine points, four rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block.
Wallace in this game looked much more like his college self, operating comfortably on the ball to the tune of self-creation in the mid-range and seeing the floor to find his teammates in advantageous positions.
While his poor shooting spell is nothing to be concerned about as it is as simple as the ball not going in on clean looks, this is a way for Wallace to impact the game offensively in the midst of struggles.
As the old adage goes, sometimes you just have to see one go in and starting 3-for-3 is certainly a confidence boost that can lead to a shooting resurgence.
Wallace has been at his best as a pick-and-roll ball-handler this season for the Thunder producing 1.000 points per possession under such scenarios ranking in the 79th percentile and shooting 50 percent from the floor.
At the rim, the defensive ace is still hitting 62 percent of his attempts which is one of the lone categories that mirrors the way he looked in his rookie season.
Wallace getting down hill and working inside-out will open up his offensive game and thus help a Thunder offense that can struggle at times. Their laboring scoring punch on Wednesday nearly doomed its efforts against the Warriors.
