OKC Thunder Center Isaiah Hartenstein Compares Playing Alongside SGA, Jalen Brunson
The Oklahoma City Thunder made the biggest free agency signing in franchise history over the offseason, adding Isaiah Hartenstein for three years and $87 million.
So far, the 26-year-old center has been a perfect fit for Mark Daigneault and company, averaging 12.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. With Hartenstein in the lineup, OKC is 15-1 on the season, with the only loss coming on Dec. 1 at the hands of the Houston Rockets.
Hartenstein's numbers are better in each of the aforementioned statistical categories this season with the Thunder than in either of the standout center's two years with the New York Knicks. In New York, Hartenstein played alongside All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, who had a breakout season in 20232-24.
In a recent interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Hartenstein detailed the differences between sharing the court with Brunson, and his current teammate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
“They both can get to the midrange but it’s different," Hartenstein told Robinson. "I mean, with Brunson it was really more of me really trying to get him open and establishing the two man game a little bit and we’re playing off of each other I think a little bit; and then sometimes with Shai, sometimes it’s just better to just get out of his way and let him do his thing because he’s so skilled offensively. Jalen is super skilled but I think it’s different. It’s so different. They’re both great players but again, you just have to adjust to every player I feel like. It’s been going well with Shai and we have to keep doing that connection.”
Gilgeous-Alexander earned his second career All-Star berth last season, finishing second place in MVP voting behind Nikola Jokic. 31 games into the Thunder's 2024-25 campaign, the superstar guard is well on his way to earning another All-Star nod and potentially winning his first MVP award.
