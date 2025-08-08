OKC Thunder Championship Alleviates Pressure for Next Season
Oklahoma City’s expectations haven’t changed, but there is far less pressure to perform next season.
Entering the 2025 playoffs, the Thunder were the favorite to raise the Larry O’Brien. With a 68-win regular season leading to a massive lead in the Western Conference and home court throughout the postseason, the Thunder had almost everything on their side for a title run.
However, the Thunder’s hopes of hanging their first championship banner were in doubt multiple times throughout. With 2-1 deficits and Game 7s against Denver and Indiana, the Thunder were a bad performance away from a much less satisfying ending.
Going into next season, Oklahoma City is again considered the favorite to win it all, which would make it the first team to win consecutive titles since the Golden State Warriors in 2017-18. While being a favorite certainly comes with expectations, the Thunder won’t feel mounting pressure.
Winning solves everything
After the Thunder won their first NBA title, the entire city and state gathered to celebrate. Although the team is set to be title contenders through the rest of the decade and potentially beyond, winning an NBA championship lasts forever.
It also means this era of the Thunder has a luxury that the first era didn’t have. Defined by being so close but never getting the job done, the Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook Thunder saw pressure mount and grow taller before every season.
Of course, with a title already won, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company don’t need to worry about that. There aren’t any questions about whether they can get the job done because they already have.
Had the Thunder lost to the Nuggets in the second round, there probably isn’t much that would have changed this offseason. Considering the Thunder would almost certainly just run it back, they would still be expected to be in title contention in 2026, but there would be far more doubters.
After winning it all, the Thunder are no longer the up-and-coming team that flamed out in the playoffs. Instead, they will have a target on their back next season, and every team will be giving Oklahoma City their best shot.
Luckily for the Thunder, their approach should guide them to yet another successful regular season. Considering the Thunder have been ahead of schedule over the past few years, their players are getting an opportunity to catch up to the success they’ve already achieved.
The Thunder aren’t going away any time soon, and while there will be high expectations, the banner that will get unveiled on opening night likely prevents any pressure to perform from building.