OKC Thunder Coach Reveals Lu Dort Has Played Through Injury
The Oklahoma City Thunder have posted a 15-5 record entering Tuesday night's matchup with the Utah Jazz. This is an impressive resume which places them as the Western Conference's No. 1 seed when you factor in their horrid injury luck.
Chet Holmgren is set to miss a large chunk of the regular season, Isaiah Hartenstein and Kenrich Williams' season debuts were delayed, Alex Caruso is still out of the lineup, Jaylin Williams has not suited up and Ousmane Dieng is sidelined for multiple weeks with a finger fracture.
If you thought the Thunder's CVS receipt worth of injuries were bad, before the game against Utah tipped-off, Mark Daigneault revealed one more.
Oklahoma City's bench boss explained that defensive ace Lu Dort is dealing with Mallet Finger on his right pinky finger. A blow to the shooting hand is never good, which explained his mini-shooting slump to close the Thunder's previous home stand.
Daigneault said before thet team found a "new way to tape," his finger it was difficult to shoot. The new method was unearthed before the Lakers game which was a turning point in the right direction for Dort's shooting.
In Lakers and Rockets tilts, Dort combined for 60 percent shooting from distance tallying 6 makes on ten attempts.
Daigneault took the time to highlight the Thunder forward's competitive spirit calling this injury "an excuse on a silver plater," which Dort did not take. Instead, he never missed a minute to the point he was never listed as even questionable with this injury.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.