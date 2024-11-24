OKC Thunder Community Outreach Efforts Continue During Extended Break
The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't played a basketball game since Wednesday Nov. 20, and won't play again until Nov. 25.
In the team's five days off, many Thunder players have elected to support local communities with special outreach events, many centered around the upcoming holiday season.
On Nov. 23, the entire Thunder team partnered with Sunbeam Family Services in Oklahoma City to support the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program. According to a social media post from the organization, players helped serve lunch and spent time with 17 families as part of Saturday's community outreach efforts.
"It's awesome, just being able to spend time with the kids, their grandparents," Aaron Wiggins said. "For us to just kind of; be able to come back, spend time with them share our day and just tell them that we care and just we're here to support them."
In another community outreach effort, the Thunder helped host a Turkey Giveaway at a local YMCA, partnering with local grocery chain Homeland. Kenrich Williams and Ajay Mitchell were both in attendance for the collaborative effort between Homeland, YMCA and the Thunder.
In addition to handing out 400 turkeys, the two Thunder players also helped distribute bags of groceries to local families in need.
Chet Holmgren and his family found their own unique way to give back to the community during the holiday season. Holmgren hosted eight foster families from Citizens Caring for Children to celebrate with a Thanksgiving meal, serving food and spending time with members of the local community.
"It means the world to make these kids happy, and see the smiles on their faces," Holmgren said. "As well as, alleviate some pressure from the families and make it easier on them. All they've got to do is show up and have a good time. So, definitely means a lot to help out the people who supprt us so much. Team wouldn't even be here without the community, so it's on us to give back."
This weekend is the most recent example of OKC's extensive community outreach efforts, which are well documented throughout the team's tenure in the Modern Frontier.
