OKC Thunder Could Be Back in Play for Knicks Big Man After OG Anunoby Extension
It feels like Oklahoma City has already been linked to nearly every free agent on the market, and between the draft and team extensions, talks seem to be getting more real.
At the beginning of the summer, it looked like the Thunder had a legitimate shot at luring Isaiah Hartenstein away from New York and offering him a hefty two-year contract. That two-year deal would align with the Thunder’s timeline and management wouldn’t have to worry about impending extensions. Over the last week or so though, it sounded like the Knicks would do everything in its power to keep Hartenstein on the team.
New York could very well find a way to keep the big man, but they won’t be able to offer much. The salary books are getting crowded as of Wednesday night after the team re-signed OG Anunoby to a massive extension. The forward earned a 5-year, $212.5 million contract which essentially caps what the Knicks can do the rest of the summer.
Now, all eyes turn to Oklahoma City to make a move on Hartenstein. The Thunder can certainly offer much more than New York in both the short term and the long term, but would likely prefer to stick with a large two-year contract. It’s still in question whether Hartenstein would accept a two-year deal, as he was reportedly seeking a four-year deal with security.
On paper, it feels like a perfect fit, but Oklahoma City has been very hesitant to add a traditional big man. The five-out offense full of shooters has given the Thunder so many advantages on the court. Paying a situational big man that much money could get dicey. But if Oklahoma City sees a legit role for Hartenstein as one of the first players off the bench, it could work. His passing and basketball IQ are both top tier, and his rebounding is what makes him attractive. For a traditional big, he actually fits the Thunder’s offensive scheme quite well.
Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds in 25 minutes per game for the Knicks. He’s been comfortable in a secondary role for his entire career, as his 25 minutes per game this season qualified as a career-high. He’s a monster in the pick-and-roll and a stout defender that plays hard.
Things could get really interesting when Mark Daigneault opts to experiment with two-big lineups. Chet Holmgren’s outside stroke could allow the two to play together and terrorize opponents down low. Even though it’ll be a hefty price tag for Oklahoma City, this is a window you have to capitalize on. And with a return to New York looking less likely after trading for Mikal Bridges and re-signing Anunoby, the Thunder could swoop in.
