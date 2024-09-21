Could Cason Wallace Make a Second-Year Jump for the OKC Thunder?
Amid the Oklahoma City's Thunder 2023-24 campaign, one of the shining contributors to the roster came in the form of rookie Cason Wallace.
Wallace had a fantastic debut year, primarily off the bench, serving as highly efficient scorer and lockdown perimeter defender. He fit right into the system Oklahoma City has built over the last couple of years, and thanks to that, the guard has established himself as a key piece for the franchise moving forward.
Now entering his second season, the expectation is for Wallace to continue to make improvements to his game — and potentially a significant jump.
Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports named Wallace as one of the five sophomores that could make the top 100 players list in 2024-25, a very high bar to reach. Although it would take a fair amount of progression, the path is certainly possible.
Wallace had a fairly limited role on offense in his rookie year, never taking too much of a leap in terms of usage. While obviously effective — shooting nearly 42% from behind the arc — he wasn't viewed as a priority in shot creation.
Now with some confidence within the Thunder and recognition as a legitimate NBA player, Wallace should have more opportunity at taking over games with the ball in his hands. Being so efficient from all areas of the court, it wouldn't make sense to limit his role on that side of the game.
Defense is the obvious No. 1 strength for Wallace, demonstrating the ability to lockdown opposing guards throughout the season — and even the Playoffs. Part of the reason he played so much against the Dallas Mavericks was because of his ability to defend Kyrie Irving, limiting his production in multiple games of the series.
Considering all of this, how wouldn't Wallace embark on an upward trajectory from here?
Wallace possesses all of the tools necessary to progress in the NBA as one of its best 100 players down the road, and should remain in Oklahoma City for the forseeable future. It's very plausible that his jump happens within the next year.
