OKC Thunder Cruise to Summer League Victory as Ousmane Dieng Bounces Back
The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up their first Summer League win on Tuesday knocking off the host team Utah Jazz in the Salt Lake City Classic. After falling to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, the Thunder were clicking on all cylinders in the second night of a back-to-back against the Jazz.
After the two sides exchanged early scoring runs, the Thunder quickly gained separation and never looked back eventually getting up by 26 points and kept the short-handed Utah Summer squad at an arm's length - the Jazz missed Walker Kessler, Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks in this one after playing heavy minutes against Memphis last night. On the flip side, the Thunder rested 2023 second-round pick Keyontae Johnson for similar reasons as each team navigates playing three games in as many days.
Ousmane Dieng saw a massive bounce-back performance after reverting to some bad habits a night ago sort of floating around the court looking timid as well as some bad bounce shots that were often left short.
Dieng in game two went for 20 points on 8-for-18 shooting including 4-for-8 from beyond the arc while playing with more offensive force touching the paint and even challenging Darius Bazley a few times though those battles were won by the Jazzman.
Oklahoma City's rookie starred in this contest, each looking pro-ready and in control as Dillon Jones posted 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists with just one missed shot as a follow-up to his stellar debut.
Ajay Mitchell was able to put pressure on the paint weaving through traffic to touch the lane with ease before whipping passes from Salt Lake City to Santa Monica to create advantages for the Thunder - the rookie finished with 11 points, two rebounds, 11 assists and a steal.
Even March Madness standout Jack Gohlke got into the action splashing a triple after fans clamored for him to enter the contest - the Thunder cruised their way to a 98-75 victory.
Up next, the Thunder will take on Memphis on Wednesday in an attempt to finish above .500 in the three-game Salt Lake City classic.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.