Thunder Defense Leading NBA in Multiple Team Statistics
It's no secret that the OKC Thunder have been an elite defensive team to start its most recent NBA campaign. Though it's only four games, OKC's combination of guards and forwards has made life challenging when attacking the basket and passing around the perimeter.
As a defensive unit, the Thunder leads the NBA in both steals and blocks per game, averaging 13.8 steals and nine blocks so far.
Guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace are the leaders in steals on OKC. Entering his second year in the NBA, Wallace is known for his intense on-ball defense. Even with his great defensive year in his rookie season, he already looks much improved. He's recording 2.5 assists per game alongside Gilgeous-Alexander.
Outside of those two, former Chicago Bull and defensive master Alex Caruso is averaging 2.3 steals, with forward Jalen Williams and guard Ajay Mitchell behind with 1.5 per game. Most of the Thunder roster has shown the ability to pick-pocket defenders on-ball and close passing lanes off the ball. The Thunder rank second currently in the NBA in deflections per game with 16.2, close behind the Memphis Grizzlies.
Forward Chet Holmgren, early in the season, has solidified himself as one of the league's best shot blockers, averaging 3.5 per game out of the teams He appears unafraid to contest shots right now, showing he is willing to go against larger defenders like San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama. Holmgren looks like a completely different player than last year, improving in nearly every category.
Gilgeous-Alexander has also, for a guard, been a solid shot-blocker through four games. He's recording 1.5 a game and also showing clear defensive improvement from seasons prior. Caruso has got in on the shot-blocking action as well, posting one a game.
With all the steals and deflections, the Thunder find themselves atop the league in forced turnovers per game. The team is working the best they have together as a defensive group. They forced 22 turnovers in its most recent game against the Spurs while only finishing with 10 of its own.
OKC's defense has made opposing offenses' lives difficult and even when teams have been scoring, there aren't many easy buckets.
It's because of that concept that the Thunder lead the NBA in defensive rating, a measurement that grades efficiency while defending players. Too many Thunder guards have done solid jobs defending on the ball against impactful opposing guards and if that continues throughout the season, OKC will continue to rise the league standings and create a reputation for its stout defending.
