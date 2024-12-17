OKC Thunder Defensive Ace Sees Technical Foul Rescinded From Rockets Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder downed the Houston Rockets, 111-96 on Saturday. The Thunder punched its ticket to the NBA Cup Championship with the win, facing the Milwuakee Bucks on Tuesday in the title game in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In that game, Lu Dort was a catalyst for the OKC Thunder. The defensive ace poured in 19 points on 5-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc, to go along with five rebounds, five assists and a steal. On Dort's last triple, he was hit with a technical foul. The Thunder swingman put up 3-fingers in celebration, though the officals thought he was simulating brandishing a weapon which caused the whistle.
That was not what the Thunder starter was doing, rather a 3-point celebration with his thumb, index finger and middle finger up to show-off the three points he just cashed home.
That led to the NBA communications department releasing on Monday that Dort's technical foul against the Houston Rockets has been rescinded by the league office.
"Luguentz Dort’s (OKC) technical foul at 0:23 of the 4th quarter on 12/14/24 (vs. HOU) has been rescinded upon league office review," NBA PR announced.
This is a big win for Oklahoma City, while the Thunder do not pile up a ton of technical fouls, it only takes 16 technical fouls throughout a season to trigger a one-game suspension. If the league would have reviewed this tech and upheld it, the nature of the call would've likely implemented a fine on Dort. Now, all of that is taken care of.
