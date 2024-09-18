OKC Thunder's Depth Counters Potential Injury Worries
On Tuesday morning, news broke that Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams is ruled out of the preseason due to a successful arthroscopic debridement procedure in his right knee. He will be re-evaluated during that time, but it's unlikely to lead to him being 100% by the start of the regular season.
Of course, losing a quality rotational piece like Williams is an unfortunate situation for the Thunder to deal with. Not only will it affect the team's performance, but it'll put him at a disadvantage in getting a significant role in the lineup.
The shining through line of the injury? Oklahoma City has a heaping amount of players that can step in the place of Williams.
The Thunder's depth is truly a driving force behind how it has steered the ship around over the last couple of years, going from a team with few key rotational players into a powerhouse in the Western Conference. It's had time to grow and develop, and the benefits are already being reaped today.
Whether it be Aaron Wiggins or rookie Dillon Jones, a player will use Williams' injury to jump into the rotation and make an impact. It doesn't matter if it's the last man on the roster, Oklahoma City has the talent in all areas to remain fine without the forward.
If a team captain such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were to fall to an injury, it might be a more difficult challenge for the Thunder to tackle. But even then, the incredible guard depth of Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Alex Caruso and more would be able to hold down the fort for at least a few games.
There's a deep roster in Oklahoma City to be sure, and it would take several injuries all at once to truly prevent it from winning games during the year.
The Thunder's depth allows the pressures and worries that injuries bring to any team to be put at the wayside, even if it wasn't a desired situation to occur.
