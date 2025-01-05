OKC Thunder Down 3 Key Rotational Pieces Against Boston Celtics
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics will clash in what is an exciting matchup between two of the best teams in the NBA. The Thunder are 28-5 and riding a 14 game winning streak as the Celtics come to town at 26-9 riding a three game winning streak.
This game has caught the eye of the league, as they flexed the contest into an NBATV game, but the Thunder will have to do battle without three key rotational pieces.
Oklahoma City is without Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso against the Celtics each in street clothes with hip injuries. Though, in the midst of the Thunder's comeback win over the New York Knicks on Friday, rookie guard Ajay Mitchell left the contest early with what Mark Daigneault tabbed as a toe sprain.
Mitchell did not return against the Knicks and on the initial injury report for Sunday afternoon's game, the Thunder have listed the rookie guard as out against the Celtics. A tough blow to Oklahoma City's rotation as the rookie has stablized the secondary unit's offense.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (GL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Branden Carlson (GL) Probable
Boston Celtics injury Report
- Jaylen Brown (shoulder) Questionable
- JD Davidson (GL) OUT
- Drew Peterson (GL) OUT
- Baylor Schelerman (GL) OUT
- Anton Watson (GL) OUT
