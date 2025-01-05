Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder Down 3 Key Rotational Pieces Against Boston Celtics

The Oklahoma City Thunder are down three key rotational pieces against the Boston Celtics in a game that has all the eyes of the NBA world upon it. The Thunder will have to figure out a way to score in the secondary unit without Mitchell.

Rylan Stiles

Dec 23, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) dribbles the ball down the court against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics will clash in what is an exciting matchup between two of the best teams in the NBA. The Thunder are 28-5 and riding a 14 game winning streak as the Celtics come to town at 26-9 riding a three game winning streak.

This game has caught the eye of the league, as they flexed the contest into an NBATV game, but the Thunder will have to do battle without three key rotational pieces.

Oklahoma City is without Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso against the Celtics each in street clothes with hip injuries. Though, in the midst of the Thunder's comeback win over the New York Knicks on Friday, rookie guard Ajay Mitchell left the contest early with what Mark Daigneault tabbed as a toe sprain.

Mitchell did not return against the Knicks and on the initial injury report for Sunday afternoon's game, the Thunder have listed the rookie guard as out against the Celtics. A tough blow to Oklahoma City's rotation as the rookie has stablized the secondary unit's offense.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

  • Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
  • Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
  • Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
  • Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
  • Ousmane Dieng (GL) OUT
  • Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
  • Branden Carlson (GL) Probable

Boston Celtics injury Report

  • Jaylen Brown (shoulder) Questionable
  • JD Davidson (GL) OUT
  • Drew Peterson (GL) OUT
  • Baylor Schelerman (GL) OUT
  • Anton Watson (GL) OUT

Rylan Stiles
Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

