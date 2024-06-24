OKC Thunder End of Season Report Card: Keyontae Johnson
The Oklahoma City Thunder capped off a brilliant 2023-24 campaign with a 57-25 record that saw the Bricktown boys win their first playoff series since 2016. Despite falling in six games to the eventual Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks in the second round, the Thunder season could be described as nothing short of a success.
As the year concludes, it is time for our OKC Thunder End of the Year Report Card to cycle through every player on the roster to give them a final grade mark and project into the future. Today it's Adam Flager's final exam.
Season Recap
The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Johnson in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. The Kansas State product fought hard to make the NBA and landing in Bricktown seems like one of the best options for second-round hopefuls.
Given the Thunder's infrastructure in the G League and their track record of success with developing players, Johnson was the latest in line for two-way success inking the deal last summer.
Johnson spent the majority of his rookie season parked in the G League where he dominated - cleaning the glass, leading the team in and-one's, displaying an impressive two-way motor and scoring at all three levels.
The Kansas State product averaged 17 points, two assists, five assists and a stock per game while shooting 53 percent from the floor, 39 percent from beyond the arc and 63 percent at the rim.
Johnson dominated in transition to the tune of 1.2 points per possession, duplicating that number on cuts, 1.3 points per possession on put-backs and ranking in the 64th percentile of spot-up scorers. Couple that with his high-energy and versatile defense and it is easy to see why he is one of the best players in the G League.
Grade: A, Johnson was pivotal throughout the OKC Blue season that eventually ended in a championship, routinely the best player on the floor regardless of NBA assignments on either side.
What to improve on
Johnson checked all the boxes in the G League with his electrifying play, athleticism, physicality and production - he was a victim of the Thunder's rise to the top with no minutes to go around for their two-way signees.
An area the Kansas State product can improve on is his knock down shooting with a hand in his face - one unguarded catch-and-shoot chances Johnson converts at a 50 percent clip, that number dips to 31 percent when guarded.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.