OKC Thunder Ensnares New Orleans Pelicans in Season Finale
The Oklahoma City Thunder wrapped up its best regular season in franchise history by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 115-100 on Sunday afternoon. The Thunder won 68 games — 16 more than the No. 2 Houston Rockets, a new NBA record.
Oklahoma City also accumulated a league-record +1,055 point differential and 54 double-digit wins throughout all 82 games.
Aaron Wiggins led all scorers in the Thunder's second straight game. He finished with 28 points on 8-for-18 shooting and 10-for-10 at the line, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a game-high +21 plus-minus.
Branden Carlson racked up a career-high 26 points on 10-for-19 shooting, 10 rebounds (six offensive), three blocks and two assists.
Kenrich Williams registered 17 points on 8-for-18 shooting, 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Dillon Jones scored a career-high 13 points on seven shots, making his only 3-point attempt. He added 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Jaylin Williams checked out two minutes into the game with left ankle soreness and did not return.
Both teams combined for 18.8% 3-point shooting.
Statistic
Thunder
Pelicans
Points
115
100
2-Pointers
32-for-51
28-for-53
3-Pointers
9-for-47
7-for-38
Free Throws
24-for-27
23-for-30
Turnovers
10
12
Offensive Rebounds
17
11
The Thunder started Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, Jones, Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams.
The Pelicans started Elfrid Payton, Jose Alvarado, Antonio Reeves, Keion Brooks Jr. and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
Both teams placed 20 combined players on the injury report, including all 10 regular starters.
Oklahoma City blitzed out an 11-2 run in the game's first 2:16, including a transition Joe three and back-to-back Jones layups, to force a New Orleans timeout. Adam Flagler curl cut for a wide-open layup minutes later to establish a double-digit lead. Branden Carlson, who replaced Jaylin Williams, splashed a top-of-the-key triple for Oklahoma City's 25th point midway through the quarter — before the Pelicans cracked double-digits.
Carlson drew two free throws and made a difficult turnaround floater from Wiggins on consecutive trips, giving him nine first-quarter points. Wiggins then reached nine points with a pair of free throws and found Alex Ducas for a right-wing 3-pointer in the closing minutes. Pelicans forward Jamal Cain drilled a wide-open three at the buzzer, but the Thunder led 38-19 after the opening frame.
New Orleans' first four second-quarter field goals were and-one layups, including two from Cain. The home team went on an 11-0 run to cut its deficit to 12 points before Carlson threw down a powerful alley-oop from Ajay Mitchell. Wiggins stripped Alvarado for an uncontested dunk and made four free throws on three straight possessions to reach 17 points. Oklahoma City maintained a 64-49 advantage at the break.
The Pelicans went on a 16-7 run in the third-quarter's first five minutes, including consecutive triples from Payton and Robinson-Earl. Kenrich Williams provided a cutting layup and mid-range jumper before Wiggins and Carlson each nailed 3-pointers, reinstating a comfortable Thunder lead that lasted until the final buzzer. Jones converted a second-chance three and layup to reach a career-high 13 points. Oklahoma City led 90-72 after three quarters.
The Thunder begins its 2025 playoff run in Paycom Center next Sunday, April 20. Depending on this week's Play-In Tournament, Oklahoma City's opponent will be the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings or Dallas Mavericks. Both conferences' No. 8 seeds will win on Friday, April 18.