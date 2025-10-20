OKC Thunder Exercises Options on Promising Youngsters
The Oklahoma City Thunder have announced on Sunday that the team has picked up third year contract option on point guard Nikola Topic and fourth year contract option on guard Cason Wallace. These decisions were expected for the OKC Thunder to lock in both Topic and Wallace for the future.
"The Oklahoma City Thunder exercised its third-year contract option on guard Nikola Topić and its fourth-year contract option on guard Cason Wallace, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Topić missed the 2024-25 season recovering from a left knee injury after he was selected 12th overall by the Thunder in the 2024 NBA Draft. He spent the 2023-24 season with Crvena zvezda of the Adriatic League, where he averaged 15.1 points on 50.5% shooting to go along with 5.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game. Wallace has appeared in 150 games (56 starts) during two seasons with the Thunder and registered averages of 7.5 points, 2.0 assists and 1.31 steals in 23.8 minutes. The Kentucky product was named to the 2024 and 2025 Rising Stars teams during All-Star weekend and he also received All-Rookie Second Team honors at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season," The OKC Thunder announced today via a press release.
Topic's contract option is worth $5.4 Million for the 2026-27 campaign while Wallace's option sits at $7.4 Million for next season.
Following the 2026-27 season, Topic has another contract option worth $7.4 million for the 2027-28 campaign, while Wallace is set to be a restricted free agent that offseason, with the team needing to work out a new pact for their defensive ace.
Oklahoma City has yet to see Topic set on the floor for the team. So far, he has played in Summer League and one preseason game for the Thunder before being on the shelf with a testicular procede that will hold him out until mid-November.
Topic is viewed as a piece that can really help the Thunder's secondary unit with his playmaking and his game will be under a microscope this season as the Bricktown ballers attempt to fit him inside this loaded rotation.
Wallace is a proven player who impacts winning for the reigning champs. His ability to play lock down defense is elite and it is comfortable to project him as a better offensive player this season knocking down triples consistently and perhaps improving his ability to get to the rim.
Both players posses a ton of potential and this was an easy decision for the franchise. The Thunder start their season on Tuesday, Oct. 21 when they play host to the Houston Rockets.