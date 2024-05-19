Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder Exit Interview Tracker: What Players Are Saying After 2023-24 Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder are holding their annual exit interviews following the 2023-24 season. Here is what the players and head coach Mark Daigneault are saying in reflection of the year.

Rylan Stiles

May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) warms up
May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) warms up / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
This led the OKC Thunder to hold their annual exit interviews on Sunday with plenty of learn-about and storylines to track down. Each player on the roster as well as head coach Mark Daigneault will talk with the assembled media for the final time to close the book on the 2023-24 season. This is set to be an all-day affair.

Things started out with Daigneault taking the podium to thank the players, fans and organization for this season before launching the media into pelting him and players with questions one by one. This event is not live-streamed so this tracker will be constantly updated throughout the day as new quotes become available from exit interviews.

Up next, Sam Presti will hold his 2023-24 exit interview at a later date which will then send the OKC Thunder fully into the offseason with the next assembled media meeting not until the NBA Draft in late June.

