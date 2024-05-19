OKC Thunder Exit Interview Tracker: What Players Are Saying After 2023-24 Season
This led the OKC Thunder to hold their annual exit interviews on Sunday with plenty of learn-about and storylines to track down. Each player on the roster as well as head coach Mark Daigneault will talk with the assembled media for the final time to close the book on the 2023-24 season. This is set to be an all-day affair.
Things started out with Daigneault taking the podium to thank the players, fans and organization for this season before launching the media into pelting him and players with questions one by one. This event is not live-streamed so this tracker will be constantly updated throughout the day as new quotes become available from exit interviews.
Up next, Sam Presti will hold his 2023-24 exit interview at a later date which will then send the OKC Thunder fully into the offseason with the next assembled media meeting not until the NBA Draft in late June.
