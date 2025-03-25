OKC Thunder Expected to See Clippers in First Round of NBA Playoffs
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in a unique position in the Western Conference, having already clinched a postseason berth and, more specifically, the No. 1 seed.
They currently have an insurmountable 13.5-game lead over the next-best Houston Rockets at No. 2. And with just 11 games left on their regular season slate, they’re primarily focused on continued on-court growth, and getting healthy.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues a likely MVP campaign, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein continue to build their double-big rapport, and Jalen Williams is amid a hip injury suffered against the Nuggets weeks ago. Essentially, the team is in hurry up and wait mode regarding who they’ll face in the postseason.
Per Basketball Reference’s Playoff Probabilities Report, the LA Clippers have the highest percent chance at finishing as the West’s eight-seed, though it’s not probable at just 20.1%.
Currently sitting at No. 7, the Clippers would make sense as a potential suitor for OKC, given they might fall in an initial Play-In game to Minnesota or Golden State, but could likely prove themselves versus the Kings, Mavericks or even Suns.
The Thunder would likely welcome a matchup with LA. Though they’re led by stars in Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, as well as a host of talented role players, OKC issued a 4-0 season sweep this year. On Sunday, Oklahoma City ground out their fourth and final win over the Clippers without Williams and Holmgren in the lineup, and with an inefficient night from its superstar.
Other options include the Sacramento Kings at 18.7%, the Dallas Mavericks at 15.7% and the Golden State Warriors at 14.4%. All of which the Thunder are likely fine with seeing in a potential first round bout. The most important matchups will likely include the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets, and the superstar-laden Lakers.
OKC will have little agency in who it will face in the first round, and will assuredly continue its head down mentality as the 2024-25 NBA season comes to a close.