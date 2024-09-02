OKC Thunder Face Road Swing That Could Swing Their Season
The 2024-25 NBA season is right around the corner and it is quickly becoming one of the most highly anticipated campaigns in Oklahoma City Thunder history.
After ripping off 57 wins a year ago en route to the No. 1 Seed out West and their first playoff series win since 2016, the Thunder went out during the 2024 NBA offseason and dramatically improved their roster. Bolstering their front court with the biggest free agent signing in club history as the team landed Isaiah Hartenstein, luring the seven footer away from New York.
On the trade market, Sam Presti parted with the 21-year-old Josh Giddey in favor of a better fit for the Thunder’s style of play in two time all defensive member Alex Caruso who shoots 40 percent from beyond the arc. Adding these two alongside the core that took the league by storm a year ago, and there’s no surprise Oklahoma City sees an uptick in expectation.
With the Vegas odds favoring the Thunder to make it out of the West - including the second best odds to win the NBA Finals behind just the Boston Celtics - Oklahoma City also sees their win total set at 56.5.
The Thunder are talented enough to hit that over mark, repeating their 57 win success or improving on it, just from the additions made this season. However, a defining factor on if Oklahoma City accomplishes that will be how they handle their longest road stretch of the season.
The Thunder will head on two separate four game road swings the first coming from Nov. 28-Dec. 1 which includes clashes with the Kings, Warriors, Lakers and Rockets. From Jan. 8-14 the Thunder will tango with the Cavs, Knicks, Wizards and 76ers.
A large reason Oklahoma City was able to pull off a 57 win campaign a year ago was their unwavering consistency rarely losing back to backs games and only going on a three game skid once (1) the entire year, in large part due to superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander behind sidelined.
If the Thunder want to match that win total or improve upon it, handling these road swings will be key.
