OKC Thunder: Facing a Three-Game Western Conference Test in April
With the Western Conference nearly locked up, the Oklahoma City Thunder's regular season tests are almost over, though it'll have to face a tough three-game stretch in early April.
A bout against the budding Houston Rockets on the road followed by two games in two days against the red-hot Los Angeles Lakers inside Paycom Center, the Thunder's final regular season test will come from April 4-8.
Against Houston, a team that Oklahoma City has beaten three times of four games thus far, the Thunder has mounted a plus-43 scoring differential throughout the teams’ four meetings this season—with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropping an integral 51 points in their last matchup on March 3.
His 51 points paired with 24 points from Jalen Williams washed out Can Whitmore’s and Reed Sheppard’s 52 combined points, ending in an Oklahoma City win, 137-128.
The Thunder has shown to be in the driver’s seat of this series, as with many this season, with one game remaining on April 4.
Following that, Oklahoma City will look ahead to back-to-back contests versus the Los Angeles Lakers at home, finalizing the two teams’ three-game series which Oklahoma City currently leads 1-0. Its new addition in Luka Doncic will assuredly be a challenge, as it's seen how he’s been able to uplift this Lakers squad.
As he gave Oklahoma City plenty of issues with the Dallas Mavericks, most notably a year ago when he and his former team booted a talented Thunder team from the second round, Doncic could very likely face Oklahoma City again at some point in the playoffs.
With the postseason on the horizon for the Thunder, these two matchups—certainly against the Lakers—will be imperative in examining the teams’ fortitude heading into late April.
