OKC Thunder Fans Could Need Additional Streaming Services in 2025-26 NBA Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder have one of the best young teams in the NBA and are poised to find success for many years to come surrounded by their young core. With a high-level supporting cast, a pair of all-stars in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren and a back-to-back top-five MVP finisher in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way, the Thunder will soon see an uptick in Nationally Televised games.
It should be the expectation that the NBA will plaster this young Thunder team on every major network, on each marquee holiday and placed all over the National Spotlight.
This season, that will not be a daunting task given the old NBA television contract features ESPN, ABC and TNT popular channel selections that most hoop heads have access. In fact, their local games present a bigger hurdle with the state of Bally Sports in flux.
However, the National Basketball Association has inked a new television rights deal which will take shape in the 2025-26 season. Their partners will now span to ABC/ESPN, NBC/Peacock and Amazon. At the conclusion of football season, the NBA will shift to a seven-day National TV schedule each year.
National TV Schedule starting in 2025-26 after football season
- Monday: Peacock
- Tuesday: NBC
- Wednesday: ESPN
- Thursday: Amazon
- Friday: ESPN/Amazon
- Saturday: ESPN/Amazon
- Sunday: NBC/ESPN
It seems likely the Thunder will take up many of those slots given the caliber of team they project to be and playing in the Western Conference to take up those late tip-off times. The Oklahoma City faithful will need to tap into at least two streaming services with the possibility of three if Bally Sports continues.
