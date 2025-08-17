OKC Thunder Fans Should be Excited for Key Moments This Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder is set to have a great number of integral moments this season following its title run in 2024-25.
As does any team have to deal with following a championship victory the year before, Oklahoma City will endure the coming season with a target on its back. One of the youngest teams in the league, others are hungry, and certainly in the Western Conference.
But as the Thunder's and the rest of the NBA's regular season schedule dropped recently, the Thunder will be on high display—leading the league for the most nationally televised games with 34, tied with the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks. Those last three teams are big names; but they aren't the defending NBA champs.
The Thunder were already going to be under a heavy spotlight, though. And as it was announced Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets would be the team to witness the Thunder hang its first-ever championship banner for each team's season opener, that has furthered that as virtually every genuine NBA fan will be elated to witness that season kickoff.
And after that, it'll get really interesting.
From the Denver Nuggets looking to bridge the gap with a now solidified roster and a coach who has done well for himself in the middle of what seemed like utter franchise turmoil when Mike Malone was canned, David Adelman and Denver will be a team of contention in the Western Conference.
Rematching with the Indiana Pacers will also be something that both Thunder fans and Pacers fans will look forward to, even without Tyrese Haliburton available.
And, for the 10th time in the franchise's short history in OKC, the team will be playing on Christmas Day—hosting the San Antonio Spurs at 1:30 p.m. inside Paycom Center. The last time the Thunder got a Christmas Day bid? 2018.
Beyond some of these key dates and matchups, the Oklahoma City Thunder's upcoming season will be a telling one. Can a team as young as this maintain momentum, not get complacent and remain clear frontrunners of the Western Conference? Everything seems to point to a mindset of, "why not?"
But this team will have to overcome fortified squads in the West this year, such as the Rockets, Nuggets, L.A. Clippers and many more, and the Thunder will likely not have as clear of a path they did in the postseason last year. Regardless, Oklahoma City is primed and ready for another season—and it'll surely be an eventful one in 2025-26.