Thunder Explain Why They Won’t Visit White House to Celebrate 2025 NBA Title

The Thunder won the 2024–25 NBA title and have spent this season enjoying all the ups and downs that come with being reigning champs. But Oklahoma City won’t be taking a customary trip to the White House.

On Friday the team revealed it was not able to schedule the traditional White House visit that most professional sports teams undergo after winning a championship. The Thunder are in the area to play the Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. but were unable to find a window to make a trip across town due to a “timing issue,” they told The Athletic on Friday.

“We have been in touch with the White House and we are appreciative and grateful for the communication we have had, but the timing just didn’t work out,” OKC said in a statement to Joel Lorenzi.

Usually NBA teams stop by the White House for pictures with the president when they make their annual trip to play the Wizards. The Thunder, as a Western Conference team, only play in the nation’s capital once a year, which obviously doesn’t leave a very large window of opportunity.

One need not look far for the last NBA team to pass on a White House visit after winning a championship. In 2024 the Nuggets, defending champs after winning in 2023, declined to take a trip. Denver’s customary appearance was initially slated to take place in January 2024 but got postponed by the White House due to a scheduling conflict; two months later the Nuggets opted out of going entirely, reportedly to focus on earning the top seed in the West ahead of that year’s playoff gauntlet.

Last year’s reigning champions, the Celtics, visited the White House in November 2025 after winning the title in June earlier that year.

It is quite possible the Thunder will have another opportunity to visit the White House as reigning champions around this time next year. OKC is the top seed in the West and has been the best team in the NBA for most of the season despite myriad injuries plaguing key players up and down the roster. This year’s NBA playoffs are less than a month away and the Thunder have already clinched their spot. They are on the shortlist of serious contenders for this year’s title.

For this season, though, Oklahoma City will not be making an appearance at the White House.

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