OKC Thunder Feeling the Buzz Riding Hot Streak

With 13 wins in their last 20 tries, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been garnering national attention, of late, and they’re starting to hear and feel it, too.

The team has seen an offensive resurgence in 2023 and now stands at 9-4 on the year. The crowds in Paycom Center have been larger and louder, and more and more voices league wide are starting to catch on to what’s brewing in Oklahoma City.

Following Oklahoma City’s 112-100 win over Cleveland on Friday night, second-year guard Josh Giddey said the team can definitely feel the buzz, but said the team isn’t letting it get the team too high or low.

“I mean, we definitely feel it when the crowd’s packed like it was tonight,” Giddey said postgame. “As a young team, it’s easy to get ahead of yourselves. We’ve been playing good the last month or whatever — there’s still such a long way to go in the season, just taking it one day at a time.”

Giddey himself has seen a jump over the last few months, shooting near 50-40-90 shooting splits.

“I think the best part about our group, however the result goes the night before we come in the next day with the same environment. Leave the past in the past and move onto the next. You can’t get too high on some good wins.”

Thus far, OKC has far exceeded expectations, already surpassing their projected win total just over halfway through the season. In their last 20 games, they’ve gathered 13 wins.

Oklahoma City is back in action at 7 p.m. against Golden State in Paycom Center. With a win, Oklahoma City could move to an even record for the first time since they were 4-4.

Monday will be the two teams first meeting of the season. Following a back-to-back versus the Rockets, the Thunder will meet them again in the Bay.

