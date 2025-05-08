OKC Thunder Finding Ways to Get Nikola Jokic in Foul Trouble
Oklahoma City split its first two games with Denver but might have found a key for success.
The Thunder evened their second-round series with the Nuggets on Wednesday 149-106. After Nikola Jokic had a spectacular Game 1 performance, he was a shell of his usual self in Game 2, and the Thunder’s ability to get him into foul trouble was a key reason.
During the regular season, Jokic only finished with five fouls in five games. Through nine playoff games, he has hit that mark three times, including both games against the Thunder.
In Game 2, Jokic committed four fouls in the third quarter to end his night and foul out for the first time this season. The Thunder’s ability to get him into foul trouble has been an intriguing development throughout the beginning of the series and could loom large as the series progresses.
Although it might not have seemed like it after Jokic dropped 42 points and 22 rebounds to help Denver steal Game 1, the Thunder’s defense has bothered the three-time MVP. Although many teams have thrown different coverages his way and tried to be physical, the Thunder’s league-leading defense and playoff physicality might be getting to his head.
Naturally, one might assume that Jokic getting into foul trouble means that the Thunder’s offense is putting him in poor position and forcing him to foul or give up an easy two. While that has happened at times against the below-average defender, it is far from the reason for his foul counts.
Of Jokic’s 11 fouls against Oklahoma City this series, six have been offensive fouls. Obviously, the Thunder have been great at drawing illegal screens all season, and that is what finished Jokic’s night on Wednesday, but the Thunder have been phenomenal at fighting Jokic for inside position and forcing him to get a bit too physical.
The Thunder don’t really have anyone of Jokic’s size to match up with him, but that hasn’t always worked to Denver’s advantage. With the Thunder trying to be physical inside, Jokic’s size difference can often make his reaction or his fight for position much more noticeable and has forced officials to call fouls against him.
As the series shifts back to Denver, it’s possible that Jokic and the Nuggets will be able to get away with some more physicality inside. It’s the playoffs, after all. However, the Thunder’s defense has clearly annoyed Jokic through two games, and if Oklahoma City can win the mental battle against Jokic, it might be too much for Denver to overcome.