OKC Thunder Finish Second in NBA Podcast's 2024-25 Team Rankings
The Oklahoma City Thunder have garnered plenty of national attention after adding two veteran role players to a roster that won 57 games last season.
Mark Daigneault and his team received more praise this week when Group Chat, a show on The Ringer's podcast network, completed its NBA team rankings ahead of the 2024-25 season.
OKC came in second on the list, ranking ahead of the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, and New York Knicks, who rounded out the podcast's top five teams.
"I do think the Thunder are pretty definitively the favorite in the West," said Rob Mahoney, one of the show's three hosts. "Given how hard it is to repeat right now in the NBA, and the rigors of going back-to-back, (it) would not surprise me whatsoever if the Thunder end up winning the NBA title right now. Which is, an insane thing to say about a team that's in their position, with as much youth as they have."
Oklahoma City brings back nearly its entire roster from last year's playoff run in addition to adding former Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein and former Bulls wing Alex Caruso.
Hartenstein gives the team size and rebounding prowess that was not on the roster last season while also being a solid playmaker, fitting well with Daigneault's system. Caruso, who won a championship as a role player with the Lakers, adds postseason experience, perimeter shooting and outstanding defense to the Thunder's roster.
With the two aforementioned additions to go along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and a host of other talented players, it is no surprise that OKC is one of the media. favorites to win an NBA title this season.
The only team ranked ahead of Oklahoma City in Group Chat's rankings were the Boston Celtics, who are fresh off an NBA title victory and bring back virtually the same roster.
