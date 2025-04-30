OKC Thunder Forward Earns Votes For Most Improved Player Award
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen Jalen Williams put together a stellar 2024-25 campaign. The OKC Thunder swingman was named an All-Star for the first time in his NBA career, before helping lift the Thunder to a sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Williams certainly brought his game to another level, averaging a career-best in points (21.6), rebounds (5.3), assists (5.1) and stocks (2.3). The Santa Clara producted posted 48% from the floor, 36% from 3-point land and 78% at the charity stripe in 69 games played during the regular season.
Oklahoma City needs Williams to parlay his great Round 1 into Round 2 success for the Thunder to reach its lofty goals this season.
On Wednesday, the NBA Awards roll out raged on with the announcement of the NBA Most Improved Player Award. Its three finalist were Dyson Daniels, Ivica Zubac and Cade Cunningham.
Daniels brought home the hardware with 332 total points, having a solid lead over Zubac who only brought in 186 points.
Though, the Oklahoma City Thunder were on this list thanks to a pair of third place votes thrown at Williams for his leap this season. A year that saw him truly have to play every position on the floor en route to 68-wins. A feat that would not be possible without his versatility and impact on the floor.
Williams had a special season and still has positive indicators for future development. The future is bright in Oklahoma City.