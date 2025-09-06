OKC Thunder Forward's Title Run Proves High Ceiling
This season was nothing short of special for Oklahoma City Thunder swingman Jalen Williams. The Santa Clara product posted 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.6 steals and nearly a block (0.7) per game while shooting 48% from the floor, 36% from deep and 78% at the charity stripe in 69 games. He spent time moonlighting as center, playing power forward and even sliding to the three after the Thunder got both Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren healthy for the stretch run of the season.
That was good enough to land on his first All-Star team, become a third-team All-NBA member and make the All-Defensive squad. We now know, at the end of the regular season Williams suffered a torn ligament in his wrist which alied him throughout the postseason.
A playoff run where the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft was a bonafide No. 2 scoring option alongside superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to capture the Thunder's first championship in team history.
From Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the Playoffs through hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy, Williams averaged 21.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 stocks (steals plus blocks) while shooting 46% from the floor, 36% from beyond the arc and 81% at the charity stripe.
Williams averaged 4.9 free throw attempts per game compared to his career high 4.3 attempts in the regular season.
The Santa Clara product was a man on a mission on his way to the rim which drew more fouls and easy points for the swingman, while hitting timely triples for an Oklahoma City crew that labored from beyond the arc all postseason finishing 13 out of 16 playoff teams from distance.
All on a bum wrist.
With the aggression level he played with following that lowly Game 6 against Denver, despite battling injuries and injections in his wrist the entire time, it is clear just how high the ceiling is on his game.
As training camp looms at the end of this month, there is no doubt that the 24-year-old can continue to climb the ladder of success on an individual level in the NBA.
Williams has been available throughout his NBA career, with the 69 games a year ago representing his lowest mark following up a 75 game rookie season and 71 game sophomore stint.
Between his availability, talent level and improved downhill ability that is now fetching him free throws do not be shocked if Williams takes yet another leap in the 2025-26 season jumping into Superstar territory for Oklahoma City.