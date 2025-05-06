OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti Named Executive of the Year
On Tuesday, Oklahoma City Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti was named the NBA’s 2024-25 Executive of the Year.
Despite a storied history in Oklahoma City, the award was Presti’s first after helping build the 68-14 Thunder. Presti received 10 of the 30 possible first-place votes, with Cleveland's Koby Altman and Detroit's Trajan Landgon coming in second and third, respectively. Eight GM's in total received at least one first-place vote.
There’s no shortage of moves you could point to that helped the Thunder cruise to their best season in franchise history. The trading for superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in 2019. The drafting of players like Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and plenty more over the last handful of years. Or most notable the offseason additions of Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, both of which have been paramount to OKC’s re-grabbing of the No. 1 seed in the West.
Presti has been the Thunder's General Manager since 2007, helping to build an essential perennial powerhouse, save for a few down season's here and there. He's done the bulk of his work in the draft space, nabbing all-time talents like Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, as well as a host of other stars and role players.]
Given his sterling reputation around the league and past comments, there's likely no chance Presti would assume full credit for the award. But he's certainly been the head architect for one of the best team's in modern basketball.
The news comes just hours off the Thunder's heart-breaking, last-second loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of Round 2. But if history has taught us anything, OKC will be ready to fight back on Wednesday in Game 2.