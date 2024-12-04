OKC Thunder Grab No. 1 Seed in NBA Cup Tournament
The Oklahoma City Thunder earned a lopsided 133-106 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night to take home its final NBA Cup pool play game. After the results around the NBA broke right for the Thunder, it handed Oklahoma City the No. 1 seed in the West NBA Cup Knockout stage.
Oklahoma City will now take on the No. 4 seed Dallas Mavericks in the knock out stage. This knock out stage is in the home market and the final stop until the Vegas final four.
The Thunder's tilt against the Mavericks will be on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8:30 CT which will be shown on TNT. An extra Nationally televised game for the Thunder.
The other side of the Western Conference NBA Cup sees the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets facing off in Houston. This game will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 8:30 CT on TNT.
If the Thunder navigate through this Mavericks game with a win they will take on the winner of the Rockets-Warriors clash. However, if the Thunder lose and the Rockets win they would head to Golden State on Dec. 15. if the Warriors and Mavericks get wins, the Thunder would host the Houston Rockets on that same same date.
Oklahoma City has been able to advance to the knock out stage for the first time in team history - in the second ever NBA Cup, the artist formerly known as the In Season Tournament.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.