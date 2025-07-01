OKC Thunder: Grading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Extension
The Oklahoma City Thunder continued its offseason on Tuesday by reportedly signing superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to a max contract extension.
This marks the second extension the League MVP has signed with Oklahoma City, a rare feat in Bricktown during the Thunder's relatively short existence.
As Gilgeous-Alexander puts pen to paper on this contract, it continues to signal the organizational synergy Oklahoma City enjoys. The league's scoring champion trusts the Thunder and vice versa.
This was one of the biggest offseason storylines for the NBA champions as Gilgeous-Alexander had a chance to wait until next season to ink a five-year deal worth slightly more.
Instead, the Kentucky product elects to get a deal done now inking a four-year deal worth $285 million supermax contract extension.
This pact comes in lower than the projected numbers, though not due to a pay cut from the MVP. The league will only see the salary cap rise by 7% next season instead of the full 10% which was originally expected. Still, the superstar takes up the same percentage of the Thunder's cap space that was anticipated. A contract that represents the largest annual salary in NBA history.
Grading OKC Thunder Max Contract with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Gilgeous-Alexander joins the ranks of Russell Westbrook and Nick Collison, who have continued to re-up with the franchise. He is locked into Bricktown from now until 2030-31. The Thunder will open up its first new arena in team history with a franchise icon in hand.
Since being traded to Oklahoma City in July of 2019, the Thunder have invested in Gilgeous-Alexander's development, giving him the keys to the franchise and he has returned the favor with belief in the team's long-term vision en route to Oklahoma City's first championship.
Every year, the Thunder superstar improves on the hardwood, even during his 2024-25 MVP campaign. The playmaking leap is a big factor in Oklahoma City's title run. No one should be shocked to see this trend continue despite the big payday for the soon-to-be 27-year-old on July 12.
As he enters his prime, Sam Presti has built a roster around one of the best players in the world to continue to produce on-court success.
This was a decision Oklahoma City didn't have to think twice about –– nor did Gilgeous-Alexander –– it is the entire reason you acquire and develop such talent to have payoffs, literally, such as this one.
Continuing this partnership is great for both sides and it is impossible to view this extension as anything other than an A+.
Grade: A+