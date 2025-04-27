OKC Thunder's Greatest Strength Translates to First-Round Sweep
The Oklahoma City Thunder won all four factors against the Memphis Grizzlies across its first-round sweep. It registered a 52.5% effective field goal percentage on 383 shot attempts despite a poor outside shooting series, as well as securing 11 more offensive rebounds and 17 more free throw attempts than shorthanded Memphis.
Oklahoma City's biggest and most unsurprising advantage after a dominant regular season was forcing 35 more turnovers than it committed.
The Grizzlies coughed up 15 or more turnovers in all four games, including 24 in Game 1 and 22 in Game 4, while the Thunder turned the ball over 16 or fewer times in all four games. Desmond Bane (15), Scotty Pippen Jr. (14) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (11) each finished with more giveaways than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (8), who totaled the most among Thunder players — affirming his excellent ball security as a No. 1 option.
"The possessions are important — we want to try and win them however we can," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. "We focus more on being disruptive, which can yield turnovers, but it can also yield tough shots. ... We played really hard and did a really nice job defensively at the point-of-attack and to start possessions."
Live-ball turnovers are more costly than out-of-bounds turnovers, since they lead primarily to efficient transition offense. Oklahoma City racked up 20 more steals than Memphis, led by Alex Caruso (9), Jalen Williams (6), Gilgeous-Alexander (5) and Isaiah Hartenstein (5). Only Pippen Jr., Jackson Jr. and Luke Kennard averaged at least one steal per game for the Grizzlies.
Throughout the series, the Thunder accumulated a 105-40 lead in points off turnovers and 79-30 advantage in fast break points. When asked to share his takeaway from the series, Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo said "turnovers hurt the chances of winning."
"I think it was the weakest of the four factors we had — our offensive turnovers," Iisalo said. "It was clearly an area that we can and need to improve on."
The Thunder will play the No. 4 Denver Nuggets or No. 5 LA Clippers in the Western Conference semifinals after resting for at least a week. On Saturday night, Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon slammed a buzzer-beating putback dunk at the end of regulation to tie the series at two games apiece.