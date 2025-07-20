OKC Thunder Guard Ajay Mitchell Leads All Summer League Players in this Stat
Ajay Mitchell had a strong showing in his second showing at the NBA Summer League.
The 2024 second-round pick played in the event after being drafted last year, but after a full season in the NBA that included NBA Finals minutes for the UC Santa Barbara product, Mitchell has stolen the show in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City this time around.
In six starts, Mitchell averaged 19.8 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. To go along with the aforementioned numbers, the 23-year-old led all players in the Summer League in points created heading into Saturday's matchups, according to Sportradar.
The data, present by Todd Whitehead on social media, indicates that Mitchell has created a total of 205 points in his six appearances. The second-highest total before the Summer League semifinals was KJ Simpson of the Charlotte Hornets, who created 137 points in his first four appearances.
While Mitchell leads all players in total points created, he ranks fourth in points created per game (34.2), coming in behind Jaylon Tyson (36.7), Terrence Shannon Jr. (36) and Simpson (34.3). Simpson's numbers have likely changed since then, as the fellow second-year guard turned in eight points and seven rebounds against the Thunder.
Mitchell has sat out the past two contests after impressing in his six performances.
Sportradar defines points created as, "points scored, assisted or otherwise created as a ball handler on picks, isolations, or post ups."
After the flashes Mitchell showed as a rookie, its no surprise that the talented guard has picked up where he left off. During his first year in the NBA, the Ans, Belgium, product averaged 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists while playing 16.6 minutes per game in 36 appearances and one start.
Mitchell injured his toe during the season, which prevented him from fully finding his role on with a championship squad. Still, Mitchell played meaningful minutes in the NBA Finals after returning from the ailment, and will likely be a regular part of the Thunder's rotation in the 2025-26 regular season.
