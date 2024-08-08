OKC Thunder Guard Reacts To Team USA's Incredible Comeback Victory
It's not often we get high-level hoops in the middle of August. With the NBA season still a couple of months out, the Olympics provides fans a basketball fix they otherwise wouldn't have.
Needless to say, the basketball world is plugged into the Olympic tournament as plenty of NBA prospects take part in helping their countries push toward a gold medal. On Thursday, Team USA went toe-to-toe with Serbia, pulling out a late victory after trailing by double digits for a good part of the game.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso was among those watching the game closely, enjoying the greatness that the 95-91 game brought. Team USA ended up finishing the game on top, but it took elite performances from the likes of Steph Curry, LeBron James and Joel Embiid for them to get there.
Former Thunder legend Kevin Durant also made some key plays, including a tough deep mid-range bucket over a defender late in the game, to help will Team USA to victory.
Caruso's reaction was similar to everyone else in the United States who were watching the contest.
Caruso has played all of those guys up close during his time in the league, even teaming up with multiple of them. Now, he's going to be battling them all next season while sporting a Thunder jersey, as he will make his debut in Oklahoma City this fall.
With Canada being knocked out in the quarterfinals at the hands of France, who Team USA will be facing for a gold medal on Saturday, the Thunder no longer have representation in the Olympic tournament.
