OKC Thunder Guard Visits His High School, Practices With Team
One of the coolest parts about Oklahoma City winning the NBA Finals was the reception that the players got from their local communities. Of course, the Thunder fans showed out too, parading across the city and celebrating the franchise’s first ever championship. But seeing players return to their hometown, where newly converted Thunder fans celebrated their hometown heroes was pretty neat too.
From Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams having a hometown parade, to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander filling up a football stadium, and Kenrich Williams getting a key to his city, it was a very warm reception from the team’s hometown cities.
While it wasn’t necessarily a celebration, Cason Wallace returned to his hometown of Richardson, Texas to pay a visit to his old high school and practice with the basketball team. His brother, Keaton Wallace, who plays for the Atlanta Hawks and also attended Richardson High School, joined him.
Cason Wallace always reps his hometown of Richardson, and has long been a basketball icon around Dallas and the surrounding area. That’s what happens when you’re a heralded recruit like he was. The listed 6-foot-4 combo guard was a five-star recruit and the No. 5 overall prospect in the country according to 247 Sports. He was also the top ranked player in the entire state of Texas, an equally as impressive feat. Wallace was a McDonald’s All-American, and eventually committed to Kentucky — one of college basketball’s premier schools.
Wallace gave Richardson High School some elite years of basketball during his time there, and it’s no surprise that he’s welcomed back with open arms whenever he returns home. As a senior at Richardson High School, he was named the Texas Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year on the heels of averaging 19.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.
His high school career and high level AAU basketball clearly prepared him for the next chapter of life. At Kentucky, he was able to play right away and star as one of the team’s best players. When he was drafted by Oklahoma City to a squad that was guard-heavy and already solid, he cracked the rotation early and played in all 82 games. Now, he’s one of the NBA’s best perimeter defenders and growing into a rising star for the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
He has built quite the name for himself and represents his hometown of Richardson well. It won’t be the last time he joins his alma mater for a practice and gives back to the next generation of hoopers.